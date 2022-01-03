Grow veggies inside all winter with the steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 at $90 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor garden for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is up to 50% off the going rate, $40 under the direct sale price, and the lowest we can find. Separating itself from the now $80 standard edition plastic model, this one sports and easy-to-use LCD display as well as the steel exterior that looks great on the countertop. It can support up to six plants all winter long, including everything from the gourmet herbs it comes with to tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, and even flowers. It requires little to no experience with indoor growing and ships with the optimized lighting rig alongside simple water reminders and the like. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at AeroGarden. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller three plant model, the AeroGarden Sprout can be had for just over $52 shipped via Amazon. This one is much of the same, just without the bells and whistles and a smaller overall yield.

As we mentioned above, whichever model you go with there are a plethora of AeroGarden seed pod kits available so you can grow just about anything you might prefer. You’ll find salsa kits, Italian herbs, heirloom salad bundles, and more starting from around $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. You can browse through al of them right here.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

Includes Gourmet herb seed kit (6 Pod) Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

Plant to plate Stainless Steel finish; Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall in this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess

Easy to use digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your Hydroponics growing system thriving when you’re out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth

