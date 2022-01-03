Lenovo’s RTX 3060-powered Legion 5 gaming laptop falls to $1,169 shipped

Trusted seller antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop with 3.2GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB/RTX 3060 for $1,169 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,380 at Newegg with 512GB of storage, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for an RTX 3060-enabled laptop. Delivering a solid on-the-go gaming experience, this laptop features the latest Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. The 17.3-inch screen has a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for easily seeing whatever you’re working on. The RTX 3060 graphics card will handle 1080p gaming without a problem for most titles, and there’s even HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and Type-C available for ample I/O all around. Head below for more.

While today’s deal is made for on-the-go gaming, it might cost a bit more than you’re looking to spend. Though it won’t provide the same experience, Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop could really fit the bill if you’re after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. Packing an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 with ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support, the Nitro 5 will still offer a solid experience for $797 on Amazon.

Don’t forget that the JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset is on sale for $20 right now. You’d normally spend $30 for it and today’s deal not only marks a new all-time low, but also beats the Black Friday sale by an additional $5.

Always ready for action. The Legion 5 gaming laptop melds AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 30 series graphics to carry you to victory. Play and stream with smooth, gorgeous visuals showcased on a 17.3″ Full HD display with competition-level refresh rate. Play at your best without throttling or interruptions thanks to the advanced cooling solution Coldfront 3.0 and long battery life.

