Optimum Nutrition whey, protein bars, Vega, BSN, and more up to 30% off at Amazon from $6

-
AmazonSports-FitnessOptimum NutritionVega
30% off From $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off protein and health supplements from brands like Optimum Nutrition, Muscle Milk, BSN, Gatorade, and more. One standout is the 2-pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder from $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $33 and usually fetching closer to $30, this more than 28% off the going rate and a great time to stock up for 2022. Each serving provides 24-grams of protein alongside over 5-grams of BCAA to power you through your workout routine. Head below for loads more of today’s Amazon health supplement and protein deals. 

Amazon protein sale:

Speaking of your health 2022 health regimen, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s Echelon EX smart fitness bike sale. You’ll find up to $152 in savings to be had on several models that are well below the popular Peloton solutions. 

More on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey:

  • Gold standard 100% whey blend – 24 gram blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the gold standard of quality for nothing
  • Over 5 grams of BCAAs – Help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs
  • 3-4 gram carbs, 1-3 gram sugar, and 1-1.5 gram fat, gluten free, no Sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor
  • Instantized – Improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Optimum Nutrition Vega

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prep for 2022 workouts: 12-pack Pure Protein Chocolate ...
Holiday blender deals up to $70 off: Ninja Personal $30...
Today’s Best Game Deals: Riftbreaker PS5 $20, Jur...
Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 21 $5, Jedi...
PowerA Switch console Clutch Bag now just $8, controlle...
Crocs Final Savings Event takes extra 25% off sale styl...
Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe c...
LG’s 65- and 77-inch OLED HDMI 2.1 Gallery 4K TVs...
Show More Comments