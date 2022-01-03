Optimum Nutrition whey, protein bars, Vega, BSN, and more up to 30% off at Amazon from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off protein and health supplements from brands like Optimum Nutrition, Muscle Milk, BSN, Gatorade, and more. One standout is the 2-pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder from $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $33 and usually fetching closer to $30, this more than 28% off the going rate and a great time to stock up for 2022. Each serving provides 24-grams of protein alongside over 5-grams of BCAA to power you through your workout routine. Head below for loads more of today’s Amazon health supplement and protein deals.

Amazon protein sale:

Speaking of your health 2022 health regimen, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s Echelon EX smart fitness bike sale. You’ll find up to $152 in savings to be had on several models that are well below the popular Peloton solutions.

More on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey:

Gold standard 100% whey blend – 24 gram blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the gold standard of quality for nothing

Over 5 grams of BCAAs – Help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs

3-4 gram carbs, 1-3 gram sugar, and 1-1.5 gram fat, gluten free, no Sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor

Instantized – Improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

