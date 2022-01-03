Refresh the pantry with a new low on 14 Rubbermaid Containers at $60.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Pantry Set for $60.69 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 39% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with those thin plastic variants you hide in the cupboard until ready for use, these are attractive “100% airtight” storage solutions that can be used in the pantry, for lunches on-the-go, and more. The latch lids are joined by BPA-free, dishwasher- and freezer-safe designs as well as a “shatter-resistant” Tritan shell. The Rubbermaid Brilliance line carries 4+ star ratings at Walmart. More details below.

If it’s just some typical plastic tupperware you’re after, consider this 8-piece package of vented lid models from rubbermaid that are great for the microwave. They comes in at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon are among the more popular options you’ll find there.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen-based discounts on everything from SodaStream sparkling water makers to AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor setups at 50% off. You’ll also find furniture upgrades, bathroom fixtures, air fryers, countertop cookers, and much more for your kitchen and living space waiting for you right here.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Pantry Set:

28-piece pantry container set is 100% airtight, shatter-resistant, and stackable to keep dry foods like flour, sugar, cereal, oats, nuts, rice, snacks, coffee, and even pet food fresh and organized in your pantry

Latches designed to form an airtight seal around the container, and fasten with an audible click

360° crystal-clear containers make it easy to see snacks and dry foods from any angle

Durable Tritan plastic is shatter-resistant against drops

BPA-free, dishwasher safe, odor resistant, stain resistant, and freezer safe design

