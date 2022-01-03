PowerA Mario Wired Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $15.50 (44% off) + more from $8

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Power-Up Mario Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch at $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this design, about $4 below our previous mention, one of the most affordable models in PowerA’s lineup, and a solid 44% price drop. Just like the last time we mentioned this design, the Pikachu Electric Type has now dropped alongside it to $17.67 as well as several other designs starting from just over $20 as well. A perfect couch co-op option, features here include a pair of mappable buttons, anti-friction thumbsticks, the handy 3.5mm headset jack, a 10-foot connection cable, and an official license from Nintendo. Head below for more PowerA deals from $8.

More ongoing PowerA Switch gear deals:

It’s been a busy day in the world of Nintendo deals. The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is back down to the official Black Friday price and makes for a wonderful active option for you and the kids across 2022 (hit up our hands-on review right here). But we also have some collectible Nintendo 2022 wall calendars for the game room from $7.50 and a sweet Switch Online promotion that will net you a free microSD card from SanDisk.

More on the PowerA Power-Up Mario Enhanced Wired Controller:

Wired controller with intuitive button layout + Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control + Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming

3.5mm stereo audio jack + Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable

