PowerA Mario Wired Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $15.50 (44% off) + more from $8

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
44% off $15.50

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Power-Up Mario Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch at $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this design, about $4 below our previous mention, one of the most affordable models in PowerA’s lineup, and a solid 44% price drop. Just like the last time we mentioned this design, the Pikachu Electric Type has now dropped alongside it to $17.67 as well as several other designs starting from just over $20 as well. A perfect couch co-op option, features here include a pair of mappable buttons, anti-friction thumbsticks, the handy 3.5mm headset jack, a 10-foot connection cable, and an official license from Nintendo. Head below for more PowerA deals from $8

More ongoing PowerA Switch gear deals:

It’s been a busy day in the world of Nintendo deals. The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is back down to the official Black Friday price and makes for a wonderful active option for you and the kids across 2022 (hit up our hands-on review right here). But we also have some collectible Nintendo 2022 wall calendars for the game room from $7.50 and a sweet Switch Online promotion that will net you a free microSD card from SanDisk. 

More on the PowerA Power-Up Mario Enhanced Wired Controller:

  • Wired controller with intuitive button layout + Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
  • Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control + Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming
  • 3.5mm stereo audio jack + Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA Switch console Clutch Bag now just $8, controlle...
PDP Hyrule Hero Link Switch Commuter Case also carries ...
Holiday game deals: Mario Party Superstars $50.50, Mari...
Today’s best game deals: Monopoly/Madness Switch $25,...
Today’s best game deals: Back 4 Blood $25, AC Val...
Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 21 $5, Jedi...
Missed out on Black Friday Xbox Elite Series 2 Controll...
Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from...
Show More Comments