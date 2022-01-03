Ring’s latest Floodlight Cam Wired Plus sees rare discount to $149 shipped (Save $30)

B&H Photo is offering the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $149 shipped. This is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, a match for the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, and only the fourth time we’ve written about a discount. As Ring’s latest Floodlight Cam, this model delivers a 1080p video stream to your smartphone or smart display alongside having built-in motion-activated LED Lights, a 105dB security seiren, two-way talking abilities, and customizable motion zones. You’ll find that this hardwired camera doesn’t have a battery to change. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for more.

You can save a few bucks and instead opt for the Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight setup that’s available for $140 at Amazon. That’s $9 below today’s lead deal and delvers a slightly different experience then what Ring packs. Namely, the Blink system is battery-powered so you can mount it anywhere, though it will have to be charged up every now and then.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead the Arlo Audio Doorbell while it’s available on Amazon for $25.50. Sure, it doesn’t have 1080p video feeds or built-in LED lighting. But, you’ll be able to have conversations with folks at the front door without having to get off the couch or even if you’re not home, making it a solid security upgrade.

More on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus:

The black weather-resistant Floodlight Cam Wired Plus from Ring enables you to monitor an outdoor area. This camera captures 1080p resolution video from a wide 140° horizontal field of view. It features dual motion-activated LED floodlights, customizable motion detection, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a 105 dB siren to deter intruders.

