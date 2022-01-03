This SodaStream bundle has everything you need and then some for $120 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $119.98 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 25% off the goin rate, and the best price we can find. Having only been beat once before today for a few short days in mid December, this is the second lowest price we have tracked at Amazon to date. While you’ll find this maker for $79 in the standard configuration, it doesn’t include a pair of quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly flavor drops. Considering you’re going to need just about all of these things at some point down the line, it might be worth considering the more valuable bundle anyway. You simply snap-in the Co2 canister, put the carbonating bottle in place, and you’ll have fresh home made sparkling water in no time, effectively doing away with the annoying and environmentally-harmful plastic bottles you might have been using otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds direct from SodaStream and you can learn more in our review. Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re just looking to get in the SodaStream game for less, you could opt for the standard edition model at $79 shipped. While not as good a value overall, it is a more affordable purchase at the moment, despite having been on sale in the $51 range over Black Friday last year.

And while we are on the subject of doing it all at home, dive into this morning’s price drop on the steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 at $90. This deal brings up to 50% in savings on one of the more attractive models in the lineup alongside the on-board LCD display and ability to grow up to six plants at a time.

More on the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

