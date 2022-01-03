Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OXXO, Smart Spend, myDream Universe, more

It’s time to kick off the first work week of the new year with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to dive into the AirTag offers in today’s Best Buy flash sale as well as price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases alongside its silicone and leather AirTag Loops while you’re at it. This morning’s app deal collection includes puzzler “OXXO” on top of titles like myDream Universe, Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Electronic Toolbox Pro: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: McClockface: Clock Widgets: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $1 (Reg. $9)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPad: World Tides 2021: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $1 (Reg. $9)

iPad: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on “OXXO”:

Discover the game on your own, no tutorials!…Play with the blocks. You can’t loose in OXXO!…Rotate them like in no other game before…Use all 3 Dimensions :)…Sometimes you’ll have to think a bit…I designed OXXO for you to experience discovery of ever changing mechanics. Relax, enjoy the puzzles, feel good about yourself!

