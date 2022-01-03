Wacom’s One 13-inch drawing tablet upgrades your Mac artistry setup at $300 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the Wacom One Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. Marking a return to the Amazon all-time low for only the second time, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $400 price tag while delivering the best price since June. Upgrading your Mac or PC setup with 13.3 inches of color drawing surface, the Wacom One packs an all-in-one design that lets you draw right on the digital screen. Sporting 4,092 levels of pressure sensitivity, the included pen pairs with a built-in kickstand and USB-C connectivity to your machine over HDMI. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Wacom Intuos tablet is down to $39.95 at B&H, as well. This one typically sells for $80, with today’s offer saving you 50% in order to make a new all-time low. Delivering a similar drawing experience with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, this one ditches the built-in screen for a more simplistic design. It connects over USB to both Mac and Windows machines alike and is complemented by a 6- by 3.7-inch drawing surface.

Also worth considering for your drawing setup, Apple’s latest entry-level 10.2-inch iPad makes quite the compelling digital tablet. Throw in an Apple Pencil and you’ll be able to take advantage of one of the best stylus experiences on the market, which is made even better by an ongoing discount to $299.

Wacom One features:

Experience the power of the pen. Wacom One is a digital pen display for all creative uses – a seamless experience whether at home, work or play. Sign documents digitally, view a phone app on a bigger screen, quickly take notes, sketch, paint or edit photos – the 13.3” HD screen is ready to go and comes with creative software to get you started. Use the Wacom One pen or get a digital pen from a range of leading brands to customize your experience.

