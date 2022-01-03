Missed out on Black Friday Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller deals? Now back at $140 (Reg. $180)

Miss out on scoring an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 back during the holidays? No worries, the official Black Friday pricing is back over on the Microsoft online shop. Regularly $180, you can now once again lock one in for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off, and again, matching the official pre-Christmas sale price. While we did see it drop slightly lower from random daily sites here and there at the tail end of last year, this is another chance to bring one home at a discount. Compatibility with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 is joined by fully customizable button mapping as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes. It can carry up to 40-hours of battery life before you’ll need to pull out the included USB-C charging cable as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Best Buy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Additional details below.

While not quite as customizable, you can save a small fortune with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller and still score some mappable buttons here. Those two “Advanced Gaming Buttons” are joined by a dedicated share option as well as the diamond-texture grip, metallic d-pad, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, chat mute, and an official license for Xbox Series X/S with a 2-year limited warranty, all for $30 shipped.

Hit up our feature video piece on the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S. Then do yourself a favor and go check out the all-new limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand from Razer before you dig into today’s best game deals.

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes.

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

