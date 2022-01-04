Rare deal drops the official collectible 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset down to $60

Reg. $70 $60

Walmart is now offering the special edition 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is one of the only discounts we have tracked on the collectible 20th anniversary edition. While in-stock at Microsoft for $70 right now, it has been tough to get and even harder to come by with a discount. Unveiled back in October of last year alongside the matching wireless controller, the line is described as “sleek and sentimental” with nostalgic green accents and modern-day internals. The headset has “ultra-soft earcups” alongside spatial sound technologies, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, as well as a boom mic, a translucent black body, and visible silver internals. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you can get more information in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

Not interested in the first-party collectors value here? Go with the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X (and just about every other platform) for $45 shipped instead. “Amplified 40mm speakers deliver immersive, detailed gaming audio and supports spatial surround sound & 3D audio technologies; plus always on bass boost & variable mic monitoring.”

And while we are talking Xbox peripherals, be sure to swing by our feature piece on the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S. Then go check out the all-new limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand from Razer before you hit up today’s best game deals

More on the 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches that go back to the beginning, and so much more. Travel through time with the green boom mic, green “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups, and translucent black ear dials that honor the original, translucent green Xbox console.

