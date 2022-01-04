Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3, Juicy Realm, Earth Atlantis, PDF Export Pro, more

It’s time for Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s latest Mac mini saw a solid price drop this morning as one of the more affordable ways to get in the M1 game, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s on to the games and apps. Alongside deep price drops on the Cubasis music production platform (one of the best in the mobile space), we also have deals on Juicy Realm, Earth Atlantis, and PDF Export Pro, among others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Liturgical: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $14 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: GLASSES – Reading Magnifier: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SHTF by Carrier Pigeon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro All Offline PDF: $9 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Photo Art Filters: DeepStyle: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $50.50, Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Electronic Toolbox Pro: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: McClockface: Clock Widgets: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $1 (Reg. $9)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

