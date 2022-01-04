Chefman’s steel TurboFry 5-qt. air fryer at $45 for today only (Reg. $90) + more from $44

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart stainless steel Chefman TurboFry Digital Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $90, this is $45 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Outside of the smaller 2-quart option, this is also much lower in price than any Chefman we can find on Amazon right now. Featuring a stainless steel exterior that looks great with most kitchen decor setups, this model has a 5-quart cooking basket as well as dishwasher-safe accessories in a mid-sized housing. Alongside four built-in cooking presets for chicken, fish, steak, and French fries, you’ll find an adjustable temperature gauge for manual recipes ranging from 200- to 400-degrees as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more cooker deals from $44.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchenware and more. Ninja’s hot and iced 10-cup coffee maker that can also handle single-serve brews drop down to $80 in refurbished condition. That’s well below the $160 new price right now on a particularly versatile coffee maker that’s more than ready for larger gatherings and quick mornings.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Digital Air Fryer:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. Chefman has you covered. With a 1-year assurance, you can purchase and cook worry-free. This product is UL- approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allows you to tailor your air frying.

