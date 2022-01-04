Chefman’s steel TurboFry 5-qt. air fryer at $45 for today only (Reg. $90) + more from $44

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsChefman
Reg. $90+ From $44

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart stainless steel Chefman TurboFry Digital Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $90, this is $45 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Outside of the smaller 2-quart option, this is also much lower in price than any Chefman we can find on Amazon right now. Featuring a stainless steel exterior that looks great with most kitchen decor setups, this model has a 5-quart cooking basket as well as dishwasher-safe accessories in a mid-sized housing. Alongside four built-in cooking presets for chicken, fish, steak, and French fries, you’ll find an adjustable temperature gauge for manual recipes ranging from 200- to 400-degrees as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more cooker deals from $44

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchenware and more. Ninja’s hot and iced 10-cup coffee maker that can also handle single-serve brews drop down to $80 in refurbished condition. That’s well below the $160 new price right now on a particularly versatile coffee maker that’s more than ready for larger gatherings and quick mornings. 

More on the Chefman TurboFry Digital Air Fryer:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. Chefman has you covered. With a 1-year assurance, you can purchase and cook worry-free. This product is UL- approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allows you to tailor your air frying.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Walmart’s doorbuster 8-qt. Instant Pot Multi-Cook...
Breville’s attractive Duo Pro Espresso Machine no...
SWFT’s VOLT e-bike delivers 32 miles of range for $50...
Refresh the pantry with a new low on 14 Rubbermaid Cont...
SWFT FLEET e-bike delivers over 37 miles of range per c...
Farberware’s 6-inch cleaver knife has a self-shar...
Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 40V electric blowe...
TCL takes its second-gen. micro OLED display smart glas...
Show More Comments