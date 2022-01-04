HP’s Pavilion Desktop with GTX 1660 Super is the perfect starter gaming PC at $640 ($100 off)

HP is offering its Pavilion Gaming Desktop with 4GHz Ryzen 3/8GB/256GB/GTX 1660 Super for $639.99 shipped. To redeem the discounted price, simply customize the desktop and select the GTX 1660 Super for the graphics card. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and beats our last similar desktop mention by an additional $10 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen in months. Ready to get your gaming battlestation up and going as soon as it arrives, this desktop features a GTX 1660 Super graphics card that’s ready to handle playing titles at 1080p with ease. On top of that, it has the latest-generation Ryzen 3 5300G processor included which offers plenty of power for general computing tasks. Plus, you can upgrade to a more powerful processor or graphics card should the need arise. Head below for more.

If you don’t need gaming performance, consider Acer’s Aspire desktop that’s available on Amazon for $380. Sure it doesn’t have a GTX 1660 Super or 256GB SSD, but with its i3-10100 CPU and 8GB of RAM it’ll be a great desktop to use for lightweight office tasks like email, Word documents, browsing Facebook, and more at a fraction of the price.

Did you see that we found some Sabrent NVMe SSD deals earlier today? Pricing starts at $59.50 and marks new Amazon lows across the board. Designed to deliver solid performance, these drives are perfect if 256GB isn’t quite enough for your setup.

More on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop:

Power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. Discrete graphics ensure this machine easily runs your favorite gaming titles.

Play, create and multitask with a powerful CPU. An enhanced thermal solution keeps your tower cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps.

This sleek, space-saving tower allows you to expand with a robust power supply ready for component upgradeability. With customizable LED lights – you’ve got the freedom to play your way.

