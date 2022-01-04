Keep your young ones entertained with a year of Amazon Kids+ for just $20 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is now offering a 1-year Kids+ Family Subscription for just $19.99. For comparison, this plan normally costs $69 and monthly you’d pay $3 per account or $7 for the family if you’re a Prime members, and $5 to $10 for non-subscribers. On Kids+, Amazon has a plethora of content for children of all ages, ranging from 3- to 12-years old. Whether you are looking for kid-safe apps, movies, music, or games, Amazon’s service is a great way to get that, and today’s deal delivers it at a budget-friendly cost. Kids+ is available on Alexa devices as well as Kindle and Fire tablets. Want to learn more about Kids+? Check out our announcement coverage to find out everything that’s included.

If you’re looking for content to read for yourself, then consider checking out Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription. Right now you can score a FREE 30-day trial to the service and read millions of books for no charge. If you love it, then a 6-month subscription is on sale for $30 from its normal $60 going rate and allows you to continue reading well into summer without having to buy individual titles.

Do you already have Alexa-enabled devices around the house? Be sure to check out Sengled’s 2-pack of smart LED bulbs. They’re compatible with Amazon’s voice assistant and on sale right now for just $5.50 each, delivering a budget-friendly smart home upgrade.

Amazon Kids+ features:

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences. Starting at $2.99/month after the free one-month trial, Amazon Kids+ gives kids unlimited access to a world of content to explore and parents the confidence that all content is age-appropriate.

