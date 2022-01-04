KeySmart’s SafeBlade tool slides onto your keyring at $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

KeySmart (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its SafeBlade multi-tool key for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $15 and still going for nearly as much at Walmart, it more regularly sits in the $10 range at Amazon where it is now within $1 of the one-day all-time low. This price is also $1 lower than our previous mention from October. While we do have an assortment of more tactical gear and pocket knives on sale today, the KeySafe blade is literally a small key-sized cutting tool that sits on your chain or in your EDC for casual jobs. It is made of a “very sturdy PA46 material” that can make short work of boxes and “reinforced tape,” but apparently “won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.” All things considered, at just $7 Prime shipped, it’s likely worth a shot for anyone that might make use of it. More details below.

If the novel design isn’t doing anything for you, a simple set of box cutters or this retractable utility knife might do the trick at just over $6 Prime shipped. But you certainly aren’t going to start any conversations because of it or easily get it on your keyring.

As we mentioned above, if you’re in the market for something more robust that m might be better suited for outdoor adventures and more demanding tasks, we have plenty of those on sale today as well. Starting from $26 or so, this morning’s roundup of knives and survival gear features models from CRKY, Vertx, and more with everything neatly organize for you right here.

More on the KeySmart SafeBlade:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our package opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The blade will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

FINGER-FRIENDLY – Our product will help you to safeguard your fingers from being damaged in the package opening process; a damaged finger nobody whats that; with care, we will be there.

