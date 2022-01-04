Kryptonite Folding Bicycle Lock with carrying case now under $20 at Walmart (Reg. $34+)

Walmart is now offering the Kryptonite TKO Folding Bicycle Lock for just $19.96 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with or with Walmart+ (free trial + more details here). Regularly around $34, models with a very similar folding mechanism from Kryptonite sell for as much as $80 on Amazon and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find at roughly 40% off the going rate. This offer is also matching our previous mention. Alongside the included lifetime warranty it ships with, it is also eligible for the Kryptonite KeySafe program that allows you to recover “two free keys in the event that you misplace yours.” A nearly 3-foot locking length is joined by the ability to fold right up into the included carrying case as well. It features a “Kryptonite Security Level 3,” for those familiar with the brand’s rating system. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, when it comes to bike security, it’s not easy to recommend anything overly affordable for the obvious reasons. You could save some extra cash with this Schwinn Anti Theft Bike Lock at just over $14 Prime shipped if you’re looking for something far more casual. But again, at just $20, it might be worth considering the Kryptonite TKO Folding Bicycle Lock, if not just for the peace of mind it provides.

If you’re looking to get some cycling going indoors this winter, you’ll definitely want to check out the New Year’s deals available on the Echelon platform. Now with up to $152 in savings, you’ll find a number of different options for stying in shape through he colder months and beyond in our previous roundup. The hit up our sports and fitness guide for additional deals to support your 2022 workout goals.

More on the Kryptonite TKO Folding Lock:

The Kryptonite TKO Folding Lock is a modern, high-security lock, offering easy-to-use versatile locking functionality, all while folding up into an ultra-compact included carrying case for simple transport. Take advantage of the Key Safe program by registering your keys, allowing you to receive 2 free keys in the event that you misplace yours.

