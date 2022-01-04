Ninja’s hot and iced 10-cup coffee maker also handles single-serve at $80 (Refurb, Orig. $160)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja CM305 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $79.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Similar models are regularly around $170 new at Amazon and the CM305 goes for $160 at Target. Today’s offer is about 50% off the next best price, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is quite a versatile coffee maker that can handle both hot and cold brew, pod-free single serve options, brewing directly into your travel mug, or a full carafe for the whole family. It sports three brew modes including classic, rich, and over ice as well as six cup-size options and a 24-hour delay feature so the coffee is ready and waiting when you wake up. Rated 4+ stars at Target and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

While you won’t get the dedicated over ice feature or the large carafe full, the Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $50 is a great alternative. This model can handle K-Cups as well as ground coffee single serve right out of the box and looks great doing it. This model can also do it all quite quickly with a 30-second button to brew time here.

These discounted airtight Rubbermaid pantry containers are a great way to store or ground beans to keep them fresh, along with a host of other things. The popular Brilliance line looks great and the larger 14-piece pantry overhaul set is now at a new Amazon all-time low over in our home goods guide, alongside the rest of our ongoing kitchenware deals.

More on the Ninja CM305 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

The Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker brews everything from a single serve cup to a travel mug to a carafe—no pods required. Plus, enjoy classic, rich, and over ice brews, now on your countertop. 3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

