Philips One Sonicare Battery Toothbrush hits all-time low at $12.50 (Reg. $25) + more

Amazon is now offering the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush in Miami Coral for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a new all-time low at nearly 50% off the going rate, $2.50 below the $15 Black Friday pricing, and the best we can find. The other colorways are now once again available at $14.95 alongside the rechargeable models at the $23.95 holiday pricing as well. The modern-looking battery-powered toothbrushes save you a small fortune compared to the pricey Oral-B models and feature micro vibrations with tapered bristles, the 2 minute timer, and 3 month battery life. They also ship with a travel case and the single AAA battery you’ll need to get going. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Target customers. More deals and details below.

Another great aspect of the Philips One by Sonicare ecosystem is the brush head replacements. They are generally far more affordable than the other big brands with two-packs coming in at $10, which is a great way to use your savings and not have to worry about it for several months.

More on the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations.

Colorful design, sleek travel case, and USB charger

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications; 3 month battery life

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months.

