Boost your protein intake with 48 low-sugar Quest Peanut Butter Cups at $32.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering a 24-count of Quest Nutrition High Protein Peanut Butter Cups for $32.59 shipped. Simply add two 12-packs to your cart via Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the discount. And remember to cancel your subscription after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $47 for a pair of 12-packs, this is more than 30% off the going rate and a great time to stock up on the tasty, low-carb protein snacks. You’re getting 24 individually wrapped packages with two cups each here (48 total cups) with 11 grams of protein per serving, 9 essential amino acids, and less than 1 gram of sugar. Perfect for a quick boost of protein in-between workouts, these can be a fun way to boost your 2022 health regimen. Head below for more details.

If the peanut butter cups seem a little too indulgent for you, the Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars can be just as yummy and pack in even more protein per bar. The 12-pack comes in at $13, meaning you can get 24 of them for less than the price of today’s lead deal with 20 grams of protein a pop.

You’ll want to swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for even more discounts to bolster your 2022 fitness plan. Just make sure you dive into the ongoing Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles on the workout apparel you’ll likely be looking to refresh at this time of year as well. And you’ll find even more ready and waiting in our fashion guide.

More on the Quest Nutrition High Protein Peanut Butter Cups:

YOU DESERVE A SWEET TREAT: Quest Peanut Butter Cups are indulgent treats that satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving

UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: The Quest Peanut Butter Cups are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Peanut butter cups have 4g of fiber per serving to provide your body with a satiating boost of fiber

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!