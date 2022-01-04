Stay warm this winter with Comfort Zone’s 1200W ceramic heater at $24

-
Home GoodsWalmartComfort Zone
Reg. $30+ $24

Walmart is offering the Comfort Zone 1200W Ceramic Heater for $23.98 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. For comparison, it has a list price of $40, was on sale for $30 last month, and similar models go for as much at Amazon right now. If your room isn’t warm enough this winter, consider adding a personal heater to the space to keep things from getting too cold. This model offers both a high and low heat output as well as a “flame only” mode that just adds extra ambiance without warming things up. On top of that, there’s a built-in tip-over switch that shuts the unit off should it be knocked over for added safety. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to save a bit of cash, this more basic Comfort Zone 1500W fan-forced heater is available for under $20 at Amazon. It doesn’t provide quite the same aesthetic as today’s lead deal, but it does output a little more heat and saves a few bucks in the process, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Speaking of adding ambience to your space, did you see the all-new meross HomeKit Color Table Lamp that recently fell in price to $30? That’s right, this unique light sits on your table, nightstand, or desk and adds color to your space for 25% off. Take a closer look in our previous coverage to find out if this deal is the one for you.

More on the Comfort Zone Heater:

This Comfort Zone Black Mini Fireplace Heater, Black has two heat settings and generates a significant amount of heat considering its compact size. The low heat setting provides a steady, warming airflow to any room, making it ideal for cold bedrooms or home offices. Alternatively, the high setting provides a powerful current of warm air, helping to increase and maintain the temperature of larger rooms with ease. This tabletop electric heater is equipped with a realistic 3D flame effect and a bed of embers that provide a peaceful, intimate ambience. The flame effect can also be used without the heat setting, providing a relaxing glow when added heat is unnecessary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Comfort Zone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GOLABS’ portable power station offers 60W PD and 160W...
ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 just in time f...
Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 40V electric blowe...
This portable solar panel has three USB-A ports to char...
Greenworks corded electric string trimmer falls to new ...
Kryptonite Folding Bicycle Lock with carrying case now ...
Latest Greenworks 24V 600PSI electric pressure washer f...
Prep for spring with this Greenworks Pro 80V 26-in. hed...
Show More Comments