Stay warm this winter with Comfort Zone’s 1200W ceramic heater at $24

Walmart is offering the Comfort Zone 1200W Ceramic Heater for $23.98 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. For comparison, it has a list price of $40, was on sale for $30 last month, and similar models go for as much at Amazon right now. If your room isn’t warm enough this winter, consider adding a personal heater to the space to keep things from getting too cold. This model offers both a high and low heat output as well as a “flame only” mode that just adds extra ambiance without warming things up. On top of that, there’s a built-in tip-over switch that shuts the unit off should it be knocked over for added safety. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to save a bit of cash, this more basic Comfort Zone 1500W fan-forced heater is available for under $20 at Amazon. It doesn’t provide quite the same aesthetic as today’s lead deal, but it does output a little more heat and saves a few bucks in the process, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Speaking of adding ambience to your space, did you see the all-new meross HomeKit Color Table Lamp that recently fell in price to $30? That’s right, this unique light sits on your table, nightstand, or desk and adds color to your space for 25% off. Take a closer look in our previous coverage to find out if this deal is the one for you.

More on the Comfort Zone Heater:

This Comfort Zone Black Mini Fireplace Heater, Black has two heat settings and generates a significant amount of heat considering its compact size. The low heat setting provides a steady, warming airflow to any room, making it ideal for cold bedrooms or home offices. Alternatively, the high setting provides a powerful current of warm air, helping to increase and maintain the temperature of larger rooms with ease. This tabletop electric heater is equipped with a realistic 3D flame effect and a bed of embers that provide a peaceful, intimate ambience. The flame effect can also be used without the heat setting, providing a relaxing glow when added heat is unnecessary.

