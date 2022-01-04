WORX 40V cordless electric snow blower ditches gas and oil this winter at $327 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is currently offering the WORX WG471 40V Power Share 20-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $327.59 shipped. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at a new all-time low of over $72 off as well as one of the very first discounts overall. With winter weather already bearing down across much of the United States, having a new snow blower in your arsenal is sure to save you a lot of time and effort for clearing driveways, patios, and other outdoor spaces. If you’re going to be upgrading, you might as well go electric, and WORX’s 20-inch model delivers with a cordless design and 40V of power. It has a rotating chute to throw snow up to 20 feet in any direction as well as built-in headlights and a collapsing handle for more convenient storage. All while cutting gas and oil from your routine.

If you’re just looking to upgrade your shovel game, this Snow Joe offering lives up to its Shovelution name by delivering a strain-reducing design. Its 18-inch blade attaches to a unique handle with spring-loaded mechanism to help take some of the work out of shoveling snow. It’ll only run you $20 right now at Amazon, too.

And should being more environmentally conscious be one of your New Year’s resolutions (it certainly should be!), make sure to go swing by our Green Deals guide. Packed with all of the week’s best offers on gear to ditch gas and oil from your setup and more, everything is up for grabs right here.

WORX 40V Power Share Cordless Snow Blower features:

Depending on who you ask, winter is great (kids and snowmobilers), or it’s the worst (the rest of us). The WORX 20” – 40V Snow Thrower makes a difficult chore easier on those of us who get grumbly when we need to blow out the driveway. It’s lighter and easier to use than traditional gas blowers, yet has enough power to clear out a 20” wide path of snow with each pass, that’s 10” deep, and blow it 20 feet away.

