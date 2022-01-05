AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden drops nearly $100 to $81 shipped

Walmart is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $81.27 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $130 direct from AeroGarden, this is nearly $100 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and about $8 under the price of the standard Elite model we featured earlier this week. A great option for limited counter space, it can still support up to six 12-inch plants all year round. It also requires little to no expertise with simple water notifications, the included 20W grow light array, and an automatic timer to ensure they are on when they need to be and off when they don’t. Plus, “the vacation mode feature keeps your garden healthy while you rack up some travel miles.” Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Walmart customers. More details below.

The AeroGarden Sprout model is great way to get in the game without spending nearly as much. Coming in at $52.50 on Amazon, this one can only grow three plants at a time, but if you’re just using it to supplement your typical groceries or to bring some fresh herbs to the kitchen, it is a wonderful option that will save you some cash in the process.

And there are a series of AeroGarden seed pod kits available so you can customize your crop including salsa kits, Italian herbs, heirloom salad, and more starting from around $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. You can browse through al of them right here.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim:

Want garden fresh tomatoes in the middle of winter? How about beautiful petunias for months on end with no florist fee? Meet the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, an indoor garden system that allows you to grow up to 6 different herb, veggie or flower varieties year-round – no sun, soil or green thumb required. The indoor garden’s grow light hood contains 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly. How quick, you may ask? 5x faster than a traditional outdoor garden! The automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time…

