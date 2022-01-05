Amazon’s prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote falls to $20 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you can pick up the latest generation for $40 right now at Amazon and today’s deal is a match for what the new version went for on Black Friday. Designed to give your home theater a budget-friendly streaming upgrade, the Fire TV Stick delivers the ability watch Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and more even on older TVs. The Alexa Voice Remote even lets you search for content through vocal commands instead of having to type as well as offering smart home control. Head below for more.

All things considered, this is about the lowest price you’ll find for a streaming media player. Even the Roku Express is $25 while Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite runs $30 right now. So, if you’re wanting to add streaming capabilities to your home theater, today’s deal is as budget-friendly as you’ll get right now.

While the Fire TV Stick on sale today doesn’t offer 4K playback, we did go hands-on with Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max that offers Dolby Vision playback, Wi-Fi 6, and more. It delivers a “flagship home theater upgrade” without breaking the bank, making it a worthwhile investment for higher-end setups.

More on the prev-gen. Fire TV Stick:

Less clutter, more control – Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

