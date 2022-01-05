Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini refreshes your nightstand for just $10 (Save 33%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExtend USB 2 mini for $9.99 when code ANK9123JAN has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 in order to mark a new all-time low. Delivering four ways to power up appliances and devices, this Anker power strip is perfect for streamlining the nightstand and more. It packs a pair of two full AC outlets, which are then supplemented by 2.4A USB-A slots to round out this compact package.

At just $10, you’re really going to be hard-pressed to find a better value for a charger or power strip like this. Though if USB-C is a requirement, this $8 UGREEN 20W wall charger is a great alternative. Sure it only packs a single plug, but will be a notable companion to your iPhone or any other device that can benefit from fast charging speeds offered by a USB-C PD port.

As far as other Anker discounts go this week, you’ll find a collection of markdowns in its New Year’s sale starting at $11. Then you need to go check out all of the new unveils from Anker’s CES 2022 showcase which details the latest in GaN chargers, smart home security offerings, and even its first laser projector.

Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini features:

At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend is small enough to hold in your hand. Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously. Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

