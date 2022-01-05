Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Starlight, Cosmic Frontline AR, Arrog, more

Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Just be sure to scope out the Amazon lows on Apple’s gorgeous M1 iMac machines as well as everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub while you’re at it. Today’s discounted app collection is headlined by Starlight – Explore the Stars as well as titles like Cosmic Frontline AR, Arrog, Vintage Camera, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Vintage Camera – Goodak: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Good Grade: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wordsmyth – A Daily Word Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $10, Super Mario Bros U $35, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Liturgical: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $14 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: GLASSES – Reading Magnifier: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SHTF by Carrier Pigeon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro All Offline PDF: $9 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Photo Art Filters: DeepStyle: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Starlight:

Point your iPhone or iPad like a magic lens into the night sky, and see in real time what stars, planets, and constellations hover above. Stargazing has never been so easy! This app is a streamlined starmap that is gorgeous to look at. See constellations come to life against a vibrant backdrop of stars, each colored according to their actual stellar classification. Track the movement of planets. See the phases of the moon. Discover detailed information about stars. Amaze your friends and educate your kids with this impressive app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!