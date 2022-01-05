Champion End of Season Event takes up to 50% off sitewide: Sweatshirts, joggers, more

Champion’s End of Season Event takes up to 50% off select styles of sweatshirts, pullovers, joggers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Reverse Weave 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $39 and originally sold for $65. This pullover will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it can easily pair with joggers, jeans, shorts, and more. It’s available in four color options and features stretch fabric for added comfort. You can find a logo on the chest as well as on the sleeve that adds a fashionable touch too. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the UGG Flash Sale that’s offering new markdowns up to 50% off and free delivery.

