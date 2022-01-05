CORSAIR Katar Pro XT ultra-light gaming mouse returns to Amazon low at $25

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, this saves $5 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before back in August. Designed to be an ultra-lightweight mouse for your desk, the Katar Pro XT weighs in at just 73g and offers an agile experience for “fast-paced FPS or MOBA gameplay.” It features a compact, symmetrical shape that allows you to use both claw and fingertip grip styles and the QUICKSTRIKE buttons offer a spring-loaded design for instant actuations. You’ll also find an 18,000 DPI PixArt sensor that’s customizable in 1 DPI steps for extreme precision when dialing in exactly how sensitive you want the Katar Pro XT to be. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

It’s hard to be the value offered by CORSAIR here, and really you’ll have to go with a lesser-known brand to save some cash. Thankfully Redragon has a wired RGB gaming mouse available on Amazon for $20, bringing some clout with its semi-known namesake. Sure, it’s not CORSAIR and you won’t find the same unique features as today’s lead deal. But, for $5 less, the trade-off could be worth it for you.

With CES 2022 in full swing, there’s no short of PC gaming news to check out. GIGABYTE has announced new laptops alongside Razer who also introduced refreshed Blades as well as additional accessories. You’ll also want to give our PC gaming guide a look for other ways to save as well as new product announcements.

More on the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT:

Weighing just 73g, the KATAR PRO XT is extremely light and agile for hours of fast-paced FPS or MOBA gameplay.

The KATAR PRO XT’s compact, symmetric shape makes it great for claw and fingertip grip styles.

An 18,000 DPI optical sensor from PixArt, customizable in 1 DPI steps, offers the precision and high-accuracy tracking you need for victory.

CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons use a spring-loaded design, delivering zero gap between the left and right click buttons and their switches, so your clicks, shots, and spells are faster than ever.

A lightweight paracord cable reduces drag, enabling faster, tighter, and more precise mouse movements.

