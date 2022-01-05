Elgato Stream Deck XL and its 32 programmable LCD keys see rare discount to $220

Through the end of today, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a rare all-around discount at $30 off. This is also matching the best we’ve seen in over a year. Featuring 32 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of these inclusions make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike. Head below for more.

If you can get away with less keys, the new Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 might be a better addition to your workstation. It clocks in with a more affordable $150 price tag to boot and arrives with 15 macro keys, USB-C, and support for customizable face plates. All of the other features noted above carry over to the more compact version, making it a great solution for those on a budget or with a more compact setup.

Speaking of battlestation upgrades, Samsung just showcased an eye-catching new Odyssey Ark monitor at CES 2022. About as alluring and state of the art as you’ll find, this upcoming display packs a 55-inch mini-LED design with curved panel that can rotate into a vertical orientation. Feast your eyes on the novel form-factor and get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

