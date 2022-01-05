For just $9, everyone should have Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer in the kitchen

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $13 or so at Amazon, today’s deal comes within just $1 of our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to take your cooking to the next level, this is the perfect tool. The body of this thermometer stays outside of your grill or oven and connects to your phone over Bluetooth for easy remote monitoring. The probe itself is built to withstand temperature ranges from 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit so you know the inside temperature of whatever meal you’re cooking. On top of that, the app allows you to set temperature alerts to know the moment your meal reaches its desired doneness level. Head below for more.

While today’s lead deal offers the ability to monitor temperature wirelessly, you can save quite a bit by ditching that feature. The Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for $4. You’ll find a standard dial here, and a design that’s not really made to be left in the oven the entire time, especially since you won’t be able to check it without opening the door and letting heat out.

When it comes to making fresh meals, nothing beats having live herb plants on the counter to pull from. I recently started keeping fresh herbs on hand and it’s made everything we use them in taste better. Right now you can pick up the AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden on sale for $81 from its normal $180 going rate, making now a great time to invest.

More on the Govee Bluetooth meat thermometer:

Useful Smart Alerts: If temperatures are beyond your preset high range, an alarm will sound, and you will get a phone alerts notification via the Govee Home app. The probe measuring range is 0° to 300°C /32° to 572°F. Note: press and hold the orange button for 3 seconds to power on.

Convenient Remote Monitoring: Tired of waiting near a hot grill, With a 230ft/70m smart Bluetooth wireless control range(no obstructions), you are free to relax and check your temperatures on your smartphone at a glance. Remember to remove the protective tip before use.

Performance Review: Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 2 hours. (Charts can’t be stored/downloaded) Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of temperature performance. Improve your cooking and temperature with calibration at ±5°C.

