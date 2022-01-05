Lodge’s 6.5-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Ovens now $50 in Walmart’s clearance sale + more from $3

As part of its after Christmas clearance sale, Walmart is offering a number of notable deals on kitchenware, pet products, home goods, and more. One notable deal is the Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $49.97 shipped. Regularly up to $79., this is the lowest price we can find and well under the smaller 6-quart models at $79 or more on Amazon. This Walmart exclusive brings that cast iron touch to a meal near you for years to come with a hardened, robust, and glossy enameled exterior. These things are great for everything from soups and stews you can actually brown the ingredients in first, plus they are ready for the oven and look great for serving as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller capacity, Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Ovens start at $41.50 in the 4.3-quart capacity. These solutions are much of the same as today’s Lodge offer, just with a lower price tag and oven heat tolerance, but still a perfectly capable option.

Hit up the rest of Walmart’s after Christmas clearance sale for additional home goods deals starting from just over $3.

Another handy gadget to have on hand in the kitchen and for grilling season is a nice Bluetooth meat thermometer. Today we spotted the Govee model with smartphone integration for just $9 Prime shipped, which is among the best prices we have tracked on this one and a quite affordable option at that.

More on the Lodge 6.5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

Walmart Exclusive Item: Limited Quantities Available! The Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Merlot carries on Lodge’s century-old tradition of excellence as we marry the benefits of cast iron with the beauty of porcelain enamel. The porcelain surface eliminates the need to season the cast iron and the smooth surface will not react to ingredients. This stylish, Enameled Cast Iron 6.5qt Dutch Oven in Merlot can feature as a show piece in your gourmet kitchen. Whatever the function, this powerhouse can handle it! An amazing compliment to any season, impress your guests with sumptuous soups and stews or delicious, buttery cobblers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!