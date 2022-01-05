Medify’s Car Air Purifier protects you from traffic pollutants at $60 (New low, Reg. $99) + more

We are tracking a number of notable deals on air purifiers this morning via Amazon. But one of the more unique standouts is the Medify MA-CAR Air Purifier at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 39% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is “one of the first car air purifiers on the market” with a H13 HEPA filter. It removes up to “99%” of harmful particles in the air while you’re sitting in traffic, looking to keep as much of those harmful toxins out of your lungs as possible. Suitable for vehicles with up to seven seats, it can improve air quality in a 40-square foot space in just 15 minutes with a handy velcro strap, optional ionizer functionality, three fan speeds, touch controls, and more. Head below for additional air purifier deals.

More air purifier deals:

Speaking of air quality, AirThings just unleashed its latest air pollution and radon monitors at CES 2022. DEcribed as the “most advanced radon monitor on the market” you can get all of the details on its latest View series products in this morning’s coverage. Then swing by our CES 2022 hub for even more of the most exciting new gear from he show floor.

More on the Medify MA-CAR Air Purifier:

NEW LAUNCH !!! One of the first CAR Air Purifiers on the market with H13 HEPA Filter

A higher grade of HEPA filter- H13 Filters (higher rated than True HEPA) 99.9% particle removal.

Highly efficient for all vehicle sizes up to 7 seaters

Touch Control | Ionizer with ON/OFF function | Velcro Strap | Light Weight & Compact

Improves air quality in a space up to 40 sq ft in just 15 minutes (CADR 20m3/h)

