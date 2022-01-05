Philips Bluetooth DiamondClean Toothbrush with charging glass hits Amazon low at $160 ($90 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $159.95 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $250, this is at least $90 off the going rate (depending on the color) and a new Amazon all-time low. Very similar models start at $257 on Walmart and go up from here. This one sports three intensity options as well as five cleaning modes including White+ that can “remove up to 100% more stains in just 3 days” compared to manual brushing. Alongside a “premium” charging travel case, it also includes the novel charging glass and smart features when connected via Bluetooth to your phone (“real-time feedback, automated progress report, and automatic mode pairing” with the appropriate brushed type). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If the high-end tech and fancy charging glass aren’t interesting for you here, score the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for under $40 and call it a day. It provides the same timers and pressure sensors you’ll find above and comes in at a far easier to digest price tag.

Having said that, we are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Philips One Sonicare Battery Toothbrush starting from just $12.50 alongside the rechargeable models at $24 right here.

You’ll also want to check out the new CES Innovation Award Honoree iO10 smart toothbrush from Oral-B while you’re at it. You can get more details on the live guidance-equipped system in our coverage from earlier this week alongside the rest of the most interesting new products from CES 2022 here.

More on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500:

Best-in-class clean — Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush

Brighten your smile with White+ mode to remove up to 100% more stains in just 3 days vs. a manual toothbrush and personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 5 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health, DeepClean+ and TongueCare+

Get the best results with real-time feedback, automated progress report, and automatic mode pairing that syncs your 4 premium brush heads to the optimal brushing mode

Our premium charging travel case lets you store and charge your toothbrush while on the go

