Stay warm this winter with a pair of ski and snow gloves for just $12 at Amazon (Reg. $24)

SENWAYZON (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering RIVMOUNT Ski and Snow Gloves for $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 40CQMDD1 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $24, today’s deal saves 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The gloves feature 3M Thinsulate insulation as well as waterproofing and windproofing to help you stay warm even in the coldest climates. There’s a drawstring closure that’s easy to pull and you’ll even find palm protections to keep your hand safe while moving firewood or doing other activities with these gloves on. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Save several dollars when you pick up a pack of HotHands hand warmers on Amazon for just $7. Sure, these don’t have reinforced palms and it won’t waterproof your hands against rain or snow. But, you can keep HotHands in your car or jacket pocket should it drop in temperature unexpectedly and it’ll keep you warm until it’s time to head inside.

Be sure to check out the Champion sale that we found earlier today with up to 50% off sweatshirts, joggers, and more. This is a great way to save on winter gear as companies clear out inventory to make way for spring arrivals over the next few months. After that, swing by our fashion guide for other ways to save this winter on shoes, clothes, and more.

More on the RIVMOUNT Ski and SNow Gloves:

The filler for RIVMOUNT Ski Gloves is 3M Thinsulate which is a New Thermal Insulation Materials. For the same thickness, 3M Thinsulate is 1.5 times as warm as eiderdown. So the RIVMOUNT Ski Gloves have the characteristics of excellent warmth, suit for women,men,adults and teenagers to do outdoor activities in cold weather.

Exterior surface of the gloves has Waterproof Coating film and waterproof TPU film are filled in the ski gloves,which keep your hands dry and warm in winter days.What’s more, the adjustable wrist strap design and drawstring buckle can prevent wind and snow into your gloves. So,The RIVMOUNT Ski Gloves have the greatest degree of waterproof and windproof effect .

The palm of RIVMOUNT Ski Gloves are made of PU leather which is reliable and difficult to damage.So the RIVMOUNT Ski Gloves can protect your palm effectively.

