AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X offers immense power for your desktop at low of $650

Trusted seller antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread 4.9GHz Desktop CPU for $649.99 shipped. With a list price of $799 and a current going rate of $730 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $10. As AMD’s highest-end desktop-class processor, the Ryzen 9 5950X features 16 cores and 32 threads with a maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz and 72MB of total cache. All of this combines to provide ample power for, well, any task you might throw at it. PCIe 4.0 support and an unlocked design are also in tow for even more performance when gaming, video editing, or doing any other task. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

Sure, $650 is a bit expensive for a processor, but the 5950X delivers quite impressive performance. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, then opting instead for the 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is a great alternative. Coming in at under $540 on Amazon, this saves $110 from the 5950X above while still scoring a high-end processor. Though, if you’re on an even tighter budget, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a solid choice at $240 on Amazon. It ships with a built-in graphics system that’s able to game pretty well, as we found in our hands-on review of the CPU.

If the 5950X doesn’t leave a lot of room in your budget for other peripherals, then that’s alright because we have a solid choice for you. CORSAIR’s Katar Pro XT is currently on sale for $25, which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. After going hands-on with this mouse, we found it to be an incredible contender in the category given how budget-friendly the mouse is.

More on the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X:

The best processor for gamers meets the best processor for creators, with 16 cores and 32 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, liquid cooler recommended

4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

