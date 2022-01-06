Save $150 on epic 2-player Arcade1Up PAC-MAN tables for the game room today

GameStop is offering the Arcade1Up Head-to-Head PAC-MAN Collection Black Series Gaming Table at $549.99 shipped. You’ll also find the Ms. PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Gaming Table at $549.99 shipped. Both regularly $700, like at Best Buy, the Black Series model is actually listed at over $900 direct from Arcade1Up. These are the best deals we can find with at least $150 in savings. An epic edition to any retro gaming room, you’re looking at a pair of control panels for two-player action, a 17-inch LCD screen, deck and top protectors with a 23.53- by 35.98- by 28.97-inch form factor. The Black Series, for example, comes with much more than just PAC-MAN as well including Galaga, Dig Dug, Mappy, The Tower of Druaga, Rompers, New Rally-X, Rolling Thunder, and Dig Dug II. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

If the table models are a bit overkill for you, consider the far more affordable Arcade1Up Super PAC-MAN Countercade instead. This countertop-ready model comes in at $180 shipped via GameStop and takes up far less space then the 3/4-size units or the tabletops above. An 8-inch full color display is joined by real-feel arcade controls, coinless operation, and attractive marquee art. 

Alongside our coverage of the latest two-player CounterCades and table machines, you’ll want to checkout the Arcade1Up Jr. collection that delivers two new kid-focused arcade machines starring PAC-MAN and Paw Patrol, not to mention the Terminator 2 cabinets as well. 

More on the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Collection Black Series:

Your table is ready…it’s the Black Series Pac-Man Head-to-Head from Arcade1Up. 1 table, 2 players, 12 games, endless fun! Face your competition — literally — with this Black Series Pac-Man Head-to-Head Gaming Table from Arcade1Up! Standing 29 ” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and their classic cocktail form factor make them instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills!

