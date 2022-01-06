Clarks Winter Clearance Event takes extra 30% off sale items: Boots, dress shoes, more

The Clarks Winter Clearance Event takes extra 30% off sale items when you apply promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Driftway High Tan Leather Boots that are marked down to $63 and originally sold for $110. These boots are highly versatile and were designed for comfort. The insole features a cushioned pad and the boot’s shape follows the natural placement of toes to give you a natural stride. The tan leather will easily polish any look and will age beautifully. Find additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the UGG Flash Sale that’s offering new markdowns up to 50% off and free delivery.

