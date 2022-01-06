Keeps the kids busy from $8: Crayola pencils, paints, crayons, more up to 45% off

Whether the kids are back to school are back stuck at home, some refreshed set of Crayola art utensils might help keep them busy and productive. Amazon is now offering up to 45% off a range of crayons, pencil crayons, markers, and more to help the cause. You can score the 240-pack of Crayola Colored Pencils for $26.99 shipped, down from the up to $35 price tag right now at Amazon. This particular pack is sitting at $38.50 via Walmart for comparison. You’re looking at 240 total pencil crayons separated into 12 packs with sharpeners for each — you might not need to buy more for years to come with this set. You get 20 of each color as well: white, black, brown, violet, blue, sky blue, green, yellow green, yellow, orange, red orange, and red. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More Crayola deals below from $8.

Browse through the rest of the Crayola Amazon sale right here for additional offers on crayons, colored pencils, paint sets, gel pens, modeling clay, and more. The deals start from $8 Prime shipped and make for productive and creative ways to keep the young ones occupied if they are stuck at home.

This arcade basketball game at a new all-time low might help as well, just be sure to also check out the latest Disney sale. The new Twice Upon a Year Disney event is offering up to 40% off a wide range of play sets and toys as well as apparel for the whole family, collectibles, and more. Browse through everything, including our top picks and some Baby Yoda options, in yesterday’s coverage right here.

More on the Crayola Colored Pencils:

CLASSROOM SET: This Crayola Classpack features 240 Colored Pencils in 12 assorted colors with 12 Sharpeners in 3 colors.

BULK COLORED PENCIL SET: Includes 20 coloring pencils of each color: White, Black, Brown, Violet, Blue, Sky Blue, Green, Yellow Green, Yellow, Orange, Red Orange & Red.

ORGANIZED STORAGE: Presharpened pencils are separated by individual sections in the organized storage box.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!