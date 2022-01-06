Garden of Life meal replacements, probiotics, more up to 54% off at Amazon from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 54% off probiotics, nutritional supplements, meal replacements, and vitamins. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from under $5.50, just be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible. And remember to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You’ll find some particularly popular brands in the space on tap today including Garden of Life and Naturevibe along with some deep price drops to help get your 2022 health routine off on the right foot. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. 

Amazon supplements and probiotics sale:

Another great way to supplement your new healthy diet is with homemade juice. Amazon has brought back much of its Black Friday deals on the Breville lineup, including the Bluicer models, with deals starting from $80. You’ll find all of those neatly lined up in yesterday’s roundup right here

More on the Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal Replacement:

  • ON-THE-GO NUTRITION: 20 grams of clean, organic plant protein with 44 superfoods including organic grass juices, fruits and veggies and 6 grams of fiber to keep you satisfied
  • POST WORKOUT RECOVERY: Help build lean muscle and boost energy with this power-packed meal replacement
  • VITAMINS AND MINERALS: This delicious chocolate protein powder is packed with 21 vitamins and minerals

