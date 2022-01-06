Little Tikes Fun Zone Battle Splash Table hits Amazon low at $38 (Reg. $65), more from $29.50

Amazon is now offering the Little Tikes Fun Zone Battle Splash Water Table and Game for $38 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly between $61 and $65, this is up to 42% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Described as the “only water table that’s also a multiplayer game,” kids can squirt each pillar and fill it to the top to have water splashed on their friends, boats that sink to the bottom, and spinners for “silly spinning action.” There’s also a convenient handle kids can use to restart the game themselves. It might not be suitable for some families during the winter, but this is a great off-season deal otherwise. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more Little Tikes deals.

Another way to keep the kids occupied is with today’s Amazon Crayola sale. Starting from $8 Prime shipped. you’ll find a host of discounts on colored pencils, crayons, paint sets, modeling clay, and more at up to 45% off. Head over to today’s coverage to get more details.

The only water table that’s also a multiplayer game!

Shoot the center target, and fill your pillar to the top. Once it’s full the Battle Splash Water Table soaks the other players!

Fill your friends’ boats with water and they’ll sink into the sea!

Spray the spinners for some silly spinning action

Shoot the targets to fill the buckets beneath. When they’re full, the buckets tip over with a splash!

