Newegg’s 72-hour flash sale has discounts on RGB lighting, Yamaha sound systems, more

Newegg just launched a 72-hour flash sale across various technology categories including smart home, home theater, audio, and more. Our favorite discount here is AUKEY’s RGB Table Lamp (LT-T7R) for $30.99 shipped. For comparison, this lamp has a normal going rate of $40 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. AUKEY’s RGB lamp offers “smooth touch control” for brightness variations as well as the ability to auto-cycle through an “extensive” selection of colors. You’ll also find a night light mode, 1-hour timer, and lighting memory here to round out the notable features. Head below for more of our top picks from Newegg’s 72-hour flash sale.

Newegg 72-hour flash sale deals:

After checking out the deals above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other ways to save around the house. One of those discounts is OXO Good Grips POP pantry containers that are on sale from $5 today, making now a great time to refresh the way your food storage looks.

More on the AUKEY RGB Table Lamp:

Smooth Touch Control – Touch and hold on the top surface to smoothly scale brightness in white light mode or to cycle through the colors in manual color-cycling mode

RGB Display – Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red-green-blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite. Choose a bold color for a party or a calming color to unwind

