We have spotted a few notable Philips electric shavers and groomer deals today starting with the popular Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 3000 at $17.50 via Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This affordable option typically sits in the $21 range and is now within $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked in over a year as well as being about $0.50 below the Black Friday price at Amazon. The 13-piece set is good for your hair, beard, nose, and ear grooming with a steel setup, six trimming guards, a stubble guard, cleaning brush, and a travel storage bag. The self-sharpening blades are said to stay as such “after 2 years of use” and this one of the most popular options you’ll find on Amazon in the category. Head below for some Philips OneBlade deals as well.

While the base model Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is still $5 off at $30 shipped, you’ll also find the higher-end QP263070 OneBlade model marked down to $39 shipped. Regularly $50, that’s $1 below the Amazon Black Friday price and the lowest we can find. Also matched at Walmart. This one is very smilier to the base model, just with additional length combs and longer battery life before it needs a recharge (1 hour compared to 45 minutes). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers.

Now that you’re freshly groomed, it’s time for some new clothing, at a discount of course. Our fashion deal hub is the best place win the internet to find the deepest sales not he brands you love including today’s Nike New Year Sale that’s offering up to 40% off a wide range of apparel and footwear at some of the best prices yet. Get all fo the details right here.

More on the Philips Norelco Multigroomer:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face plus body is a revolutionary grooming tool with technology designed for facial styling and body grooming; It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs.

Includes 2 blades (1 for your face and 1 for your body), 4 stubble trimming combs, 1 body trimming comb, and 1 skin guard for extra protection while shaving sensitive areas

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!