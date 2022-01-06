Stay indoors and play a few rounds of this arcade basketball game with the family at $66

Amazon is offering the TGU Arcade Basketball Game for $65.99 shipped. This is $10 or more below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a great way to stay active indoors now that snow is falling across the country in droves, this basketball game is a great way to do just that. It features a simple setup and breakdown procedure so you can easily get playing and then put it away once you finish the game so it doesn’t take up a ton of space. There are lights and sounds that make the game a blast and it’s easy to run head-to-head games thanks to the fact that there are two goals to shoot into. Head below for more.

The SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop is a great way to achieve a similar result at around 50% less. Coming in at $30 on Amazon, you’re saving $36 compared to today’s lead deal, which is a good bit less. However, if that’s still out of budget, NERF has you covered with a smaller setup for just $8 on Amazon, so be sure to give that a look as well.

Another great way to stay active indoors is with video games. Physical activity through video games? Just Dance 2022 is on sale for $25 right now, which is a great way to get the family moving while inside. Not a dancing fan? That’s alright, because Ring Fit is on sale for $55 right now, which is both a rare discount as well as a return to Black Friday pricing. This deal has already sold out at Amazon, so be sure to hurry up and grab a kit from Best Buy to lock in the sale price if you’re interested.

More on the Basketball Arcade Game:

Most Popular Game Of The Year – Here comes the hottest basketball arcade game of the year. The revolutionary design and awesome features would definitely impress you and your kids. Grab before they sold out!

Straightforward to Set Up – Designed as an easy and quick setup that allows you to set up the basketball arcade game without wasting time and start your instant game anywhere you want. Have fun with your friends and family anytime!

Outperformed Sounds Effect – We also pay attention to the sounds effect of this basketball arcade game. Loud buzzers when you score would absolutely provide you incredible gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!