Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale + free shipping

The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale updates your shades with up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, Costa, Michael Kors, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Antique Black Aviator Sunglasses that can be styled by both men or women alike. These shades can be dressed up or down seamlessly and are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, they’re regularly priced at $160 and are timeless to wear for years to come. The metal design is also highly durable and it comes with a nice leather case for carrying. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Antique Black Aviator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $160)
- Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses $71 (Orig. $142)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Tortoise Square Sunglasses $93 (Orig. $185)
- Oakley Standard Issue Flag Sunglasses $114 (Orig. $163)
- Costa Diego Sport Sunglasses $153 (Orig. $219)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Versace Clear Gradient Sunglasses $145 (Orig. $290)
- Michael Kors Positano Sunglasses $74 (Orig. $148)
- GUCCI Grey Gradient Sunglasses $248 (Orig. $495)
- Ray-Ban Round Craft Sunglasses $151 (Orig. $215)
- Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses $47 (Orig. $94)
- …and even more deals…
