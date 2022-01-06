Wrap your Switch in Kevlar: PowerA’s 19-game card protection case at $17.50 (New low), more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Kevlar Protection Case for Nintendo Switch at $17.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 42% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Compatible with all Switch models including the portable Lite edition, it features a hardened Kevlar outer shell, a molded felt lining interior, dual zipper pulls, and a rubberized handle as one of the more premium options in PowerA’s lineup, now within the price range of the standard models. It can store up to 19 game cards, includes a padded screen protection flap, and features an additional mesh pocket for accessories. Head below for more PowerA Switch case discounts. 

More PowerA case deals:

If you’re still looking to get your hands on the latest OLED model Switch console, Walmart currently has the red/blue Joy-con edition in-stock right now. Just be sure to check out the ongoing offer on Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Memberships, as Best Buy is currently throwing in a free 128GB SanDisk memory card with purchases. 

More on the PowerA Kevlar Protection Case:

Take your gaming on the go with unparalleled confidence & protection courtesy of the PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar, designed to fit Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Inside, you’ll find a felt lining, custom tag, screen-protector flap with storage for 19 game cards and a zippered mesh storage pocket for small accessories. This portable gaming case gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.

