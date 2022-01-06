Wrap your Switch in Kevlar: PowerA’s 19-game card protection case at $17.50 (New low), more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Kevlar Protection Case for Nintendo Switch at $17.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 42% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Compatible with all Switch models including the portable Lite edition, it features a hardened Kevlar outer shell, a molded felt lining interior, dual zipper pulls, and a rubberized handle as one of the more premium options in PowerA’s lineup, now within the price range of the standard models. It can store up to 19 game cards, includes a padded screen protection flap, and features an additional mesh pocket for accessories. Head below for more PowerA Switch case discounts.

If you’re still looking to get your hands on the latest OLED model Switch console, Walmart currently has the red/blue Joy-con edition in-stock right now. Just be sure to check out the ongoing offer on Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Memberships, as Best Buy is currently throwing in a free 128GB SanDisk memory card with purchases.

Take your gaming on the go with unparalleled confidence & protection courtesy of the PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar, designed to fit Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Inside, you’ll find a felt lining, custom tag, screen-protector flap with storage for 19 game cards and a zippered mesh storage pocket for small accessories. This portable gaming case gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.

