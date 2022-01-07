Amazon has loads of 2022 planners up to 40% off today from $7.50 (New all-time lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals, ELAN Publishing (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a range of 2022 planners. There are loads of sizes and styles on tap here but one standout is the Global Printed 2022 Water Resistant Planner at $11.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in all four colorways at the discounted rate, this is 40% off the regular $19 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Spanning right through until January 1, 2023, it measures out at 8- by 10-inches leaving you plenty of space for planning. This one contains monthly overviews as well 2-page weekly setups with all seven days. It also has a water resistant cover, a stitched in page marker, and an elastic closure. Head below for more planner deals from $7.50.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s 2022 Amazon planner sale for additional options. This Global Printed model, for example, comes in at $7.77 with 40% in savings off the regular price tag to save you even more. It’s not quite as thorough and includes a vinyl ring bound cover, but again, there are loads of options on sale today. You’ll find everything waiting for you right here from just over $7.50.

But if you’re looking to go high-tech this year with some Touch ID, check out our ongoing Apple iPad deals. The latest model iPad Air has returned to the best price of the season at $60 off and it can do a whole lot more than just help you plan out your year. Get all of the details on this offer right here and head over to our Apple deal hub for more.

More on the Global Printed 2022 Planner:

START USING NOW: Pocket Planner begins November 2021 through December 2022

LARGE SIZE: 8″x10″

WEEKLY & MONTHLY CALENDARS: Weekly pages are printed (2) pages per week. ALL 7 days have the same amount of space, including Saturday & Sunday. Monthly pages are printed (2) pages per month.

Flexible Water Resistant Cover with Elastic Closure

Includes Stitched-in Page Marker

