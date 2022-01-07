Banana Republic offers extra 60% off all sale styles from just $7: Denim, outerwear, more

Banana Republic offers an extra 60% off sale styles with deals starting at $7. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your wardrobe with deals on outerwear, sweaters, joggers, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Joggers are very on-trend for this season and the men’s Slim Motion Tech style is a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $65, which is $45 off the original rate. These pants are highly versatile and have four-way stretch for added comfort. The material is wrinkle-resistant to have you looking polished all-day too. They are great for traveling, working, lounging, and much more. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Score even more deals below.

The most notable items for men include:

The most notable items for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the UGG Flash Sale that’s offering new markdowns up to 50% off and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!