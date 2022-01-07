Bella Pro Touchscreen 4-qt. Air Fryer drops to $35 for today only (Reg. $70) + more from $44

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Digital Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $70, and currently starting from $58 via Amazon third-party sellers, this is up to $35 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also among the lowest-priced 4-quart models we can find from a trusted brand anywhere right now. Touchscreen controls are joined by a large enough capacity for up to 3.3-pounds of golden crispy food with 1500W of cooking power in tow. This model can air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with a 60-minute shut-off timer and a sleek matter black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Best Buy customers. More air fryer and cooker deals below.

If you would prefer to get in the multi-cooker game, Walmart’s Black Friday doorbuster 8-quart Instant Pot is back in action at just $59 shipped. This is easily the most affordable Instant Pot model of its class right now and you can all of the details right there along with more kitchenware deals in our home goods hub.

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500-watt heating system delivers fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 3.3-lb. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 90°F to 400°F…

