Regularly as much as $179 BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 now down at $60 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 from $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $179 and currently starting from $109 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 36% off, nearly $50 below Amazon, and the best we can find. This is an all-in-one home and portable workout system with a VectorFit Base that connects to the handles, a pair of resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor, and more. The versatile system supports more than 300 different exercises to target just about every part of your body. That’s all on top of the collapsible workout bar and a “durable” accessories bag so you can take it with you wherever you might want to get a workout in. More details below.

An even lower cost alternative falls to the 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band set. Going for under $12 Prime shipped at Amazon, this is another versatile way of targeting various parts of your body in 2022. While not quite as robust overall, it will also save you quite a bit over today’s Body Boss lead deal.

This morning also saw some great deals go live on Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bikes, but you’ll also want to swing by our fitness tracker deal hub for some higher-yech companions as well. One standout here is Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring, which is now down at the best price yet with up to $70 in savings. All of the details on that offer can be found right here.

More on the BodyBoss 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 is a gym you can take anywhere. Everyone wants more fitness in their life. Now is your time to grab the world’s first Portable Gym that has been delivered to over 125,000 homes across 62 countries.. A complete resistance training system that makes your workouts customized to your preference. Bring the Gym to your Home. Think of this as a your own personal portable gym.

