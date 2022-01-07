Cricut’s Mug Press lets you create custom mugs for friends and family at $160

Amazon is offering the Cricut Mug Press for $160 shipped. Down from its $180 to $185 going rate over the past few months, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, though we have seen a bundle hit $159 and the stand-alone unit fall to $149 in the past. If you’re someone with a Cricut that wants to take their crafting game up a notch, the Mug Press is the perfect tool to do just that. The Mug Press works with Cricut’s Infusible Ink system to create drinking mugs with any design you want on them. The finished mug is even dishwasher and microwave safe without having to worry about the design fading or peeling off since it’s actually infused into the mug’s surface instead of just stuck on. Want to learn more? Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for additional details.

Cricut’s official Infusible Ink sheets range in price from $5 to $7 depending on the pattern you get. These sheets are the only official way to use the Mug Press, so they’re crucial to have on hand once it arrives. There are various designs and patterns to choose from, too, including solid colors, plaids, and more.

If your goal for 2022 is to make a business out of your hobby, then having a planner to keep things on schedule is an absolute must. Earlier today, we found several 2022 planners on sale from $7.50. There is up to 40% in savings to be had here, so if you’re searching for a way to keep 2022 more organized, this could be just the ticket.

More on the Cricut Mug Press:

Cricut Mug Press gives you the freedom to make custom designed sublimation mugs with compatible Cricut Ceramic Mug and Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets. Use your Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2, or Cricut Joy to cut projects and see them come to life on a personalized mug

Give the gift of vibrant, professional-quality, personalized mugs with Cricut Mug Press. These coffee mugs are great gifts for birthdays, congratulations, graduation, and weddings. Your finished coffee mug projects are peel-proof and dishwasher-safe when made with compatible Infusible Ink materials and Cricut Ceramic Mugs. Perfect gifts for family, friends, teachers, neighbors, and coworkers have never been this easy.

Create your project using Cricut Infusible Ink materials, attach it to your mug, and let the press do the rest. With no manual temperature or pressure settings, it is easy to customize Infusible Ink compatible mugs with one-of-a-kind art or text for a perfect sublimation mug every time. Optimized for Infusible Ink products, this unique mug press is the perfect complement to any Cricut Cutting Machine or Cricut Easy Press

